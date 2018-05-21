ZCPL: Medeama move to first on league table after 2-1 win over Aduana

Tarkwa based side Medeama SC has moved on top of the Zylofon Cash Premier League table after beating Aduana 2-1 at the T & A Park on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in an outstanding game.
Prior to the game, AshantiGold was on top of the league table.
Medeama SC drew first blood as early as the sixth minute from Kwesi Donsu but Aduana Stars' Sam Adams leveled the score 4-minutes into the second half.
In the 76th minute, Medeama was reduced to ten men after goalkeeper, Eric Ofori Antwi, was sent off for handling the ball outside the box.
Medeama was not perturbed by the red card and Kwesi Donsu hit a superb free-kick in the added time to make it 2-1.
The victory takes Medeama above AshantiGold as they with 23-points.
Read also: Ghanaian defender Samuel Inkoom suffer another one-year ban
Aduana has dropped to 14th on the league table but have four more outstanding matches to play.
Ghana News: Latest Sports News Ghana