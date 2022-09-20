African leaders attending Queen Elizabeth II funeral

Several African leaders are among hundreds of foreign dignitaries attending the funeral of British Queen Elizabeth II in London.
Some 2,000 people have gathered in Westminster Abbey for her state funeral.
The African who are attending leaders include South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, Kenya’s William Ruto, Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo, Tanzania’s Suluhu Samia Hassan, King Letsie III of Lesotho and Senegal’s Macky Sall, as the current chair of the African Union.
Also there is Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, the chair of the Commonwealth, and Ali Bongo, President of the Commonwealth’s newest member, Gabon.
Some Sudanese activists have criticised the decision to invite Sudan’s Sudan’s military ruler, Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
Nigeria is represented by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, while Foreign Minister Frederick Shava is on London on behalf of Zimbabwe, which has left the Commonwealth.
There are so many foreign leaders that they couldn’t all travel to the cathedral seperately so they went by bus following UK government guidance. One of the few exceptions is US President Joe Biden, who arrived in his armoured limousine, known as “The Beast”.
On social media a picture of African leaders riding on a bus is being contrasted to the US president’s motorcade.
Here are some pictures of African leaders arriving for the service.
Kenya's President William Ruto (standing at the back) arrives at Westminster Abbey
Tanzania's President Suluhu Samia Hassan (left) and South Africa's President Cyril Ramapahosa (right)
Sudan's military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (second left)