African Union launches Covid vaccine e-passport

An African Union vaccine e-passport has been introduced, which is intended to enable easier travel within and outside Africa.
The passport will be in digital format. A QR code will be scanned to show proof that someone has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and has a valid vaccine certificate.
It was launched on Friday, which is Africa Integration Day, at a virtual event attended by some African heads of state and other global health leaders.
Acting head of Africa CDC, Ahmed Ogwell, says the vaccine e-passport will soon be expanded to include other certificates such as Yellow Fever.
He added that the Africa CDC was also holding talks to link the passport to other global systems.
