Authorities in Kenya hunting for a lion that killed a man

Authorities in Kenya are hunting for a lion that escaped and mauled a man to death near Nairobi National Park in Kenya.
The incident has prompted authorities to warn nearby residents to stay indoors until the animal is located and sedated.
The victim, identified in local media as Rono Kipkirui Simion, went missing as he was heading home from work near Ongata Rongai on Friday.
His employer found the lion feeding on his remains on Monday morning, according to local news website Kenyans.co.ke.
“Some parts of his body were scattered on the ground,” his brother told the outlet. “His employer tried to scare away the lion but it could not leave.”
His head and arm were all that remained at the scene, the Daily Nation reported.
Credit : independentnews