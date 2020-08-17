Mbappe mocks 'Farmer's League' criticism after Lyon beat Man City Kylian Mbappe hit out at all of those that talk down the quality of Ligue 1,…

Belarus: Thousands attend protester's funeral amid unrest Thousands of people have attended the funeral of a man who died during recent…

Bernard Mensah lands in Turkey for Besiktas medical Bernard Mensah has landed in Turkey for his Besiktas medical ahead of sealing…

Belarus protests: Strikes expected as Lukashenko remains defiant Fresh strikes are expected in Belarus after a weekend which saw tens of…