Biden vows to fight 'ideological' abortion pill ruling

The Biden administration has called Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's ruling the "next big step toward the national ban on abortion" and said it plans to fight the decision.
In a statement, President Joe Biden said: "Today a single federal district judge in Texas ruled that a prescription medication that has been available for more than 22 years, approved by the FDA and used safely and effectively by millions of women here and around the world, should no longer be approved in the United States.
"The Court in this case has substituted its judgment for FDA, the expert agency that approves drugs. If this ruling were to stand, then there will be virtually no prescription, approved by the FDA, that would be safe from these kinds of political, ideological attacks."
It added that the ruling "another unprecedented step in taking away basic freedoms from women and putting their health at risk".
"This does not just affect women in Texas – if it stands, it would prevent women in every state from accessing the medication, regardless of whether abortion is legal in a state," he said.
