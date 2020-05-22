Gov’t kickstarts recovery with GH₵600m stimulus President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is confident the GH₵600m fund set aside…

Coronavirus: Lagos to begin trials for anti-malarial drug The Commissioner for Health in Lagos state said healthcare workers, as well as…

Olivier Giroud signs new Chelsea contract Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has signed a new contract with the club that is…