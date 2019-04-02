Prime News Ghana

Embattled Bouteflika 'to quit by 28 April'

By Mutala Yakubu
Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika will step down before his mandate expires on 28 April, Algerian state media reports.



The 82-year-old, who has been in power for 20 years, will ensure "continuity of the state's institutions" before he quits, a presidential statement carried by APS news agency said.

The news comes after weeks of mass protests demanding his resignation.

As a result, he had dropped plans to seek re-election for a fifth term.

The elections have been postponed and the government has promised to organise a national conference which would discuss reforms to address the discontent.

Up until now, it had been unclear when or if he would step down, observers say.

Source: bbc

 

