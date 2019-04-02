Embattled Bouteflika 'to quit by 28 April'

Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika will step down before his mandate expires on 28 April, Algerian state media reports.
The 82-year-old, who has been in power for 20 years, will ensure "continuity of the state's institutions" before he quits, a presidential statement carried by APS news agency said.
The news comes after weeks of mass protests demanding his resignation.
As a result, he had dropped plans to seek re-election for a fifth term.
The elections have been postponed and the government has promised to organise a national conference which would discuss reforms to address the discontent.
Up until now, it had been unclear when or if he would step down, observers say.
Read also: Algeria army urges removal of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika
Source: bbc