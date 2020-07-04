Instagram star 'Hushpuppi' charged with trying to steal £100m from Premier League club

Women’s Premier League players to benefit from YEA Programme The Ghana Football Association has reached a consensus to enroll players in the…

Haile Selassie's statue destroyed in London park A statue of former Ethiopian leader Haile Selassie has been destroyed in a park…

Leroy Sane joins Bayern Munich Leroy Sane has completed his £54.8m transfer from Manchester City to Bayern…

GPRTU wants transport fares increased Ghana Private Road Transport Union, GPRTU is asking for an increment in…

Medeama welcomes back Justice Blay after Kotoko loan spell Justice Blay has returned to his parent club, Medeama following the end of his…