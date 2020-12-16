Ivorian President Ouattara appoints rival to cabinet

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara has reshuffled his cabinet a day after being sworn in for a controversial third term.
He has appointed former presidential candidate, Kouadio Konan Bertin, to be in charge of the newly created ministry of reconciliation.
Mr Bertin finished second in the presidential election held on 31 October, garnering 1.66% of the votes.
In his inauguration speech, President Ouattara insisted that the reconciliation process - following a fallout in the election that was boycotted by the opposition - would not be used to encourage impunity.