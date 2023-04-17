Kenya pastor linked to starvation deaths arrested

A controversial Kenyan preacher linked to the deaths of four people from starvation after following radical religious teachings has been arrested.
Makenzie Nthenge is alleged to be behind a religious cult in the coastal Kilifi region, in which his followers had reportedly been willing to fast to death after being convinced it was a shortcut to meet Jesus.
Eleven seriously ill people linked to the controversial Good News International Church are recovering in hospital after being rescued from a village hideout.
Some had reportedly gone for as long as 21 days without food.
Mr Nthenge had said he had closed his church premises in 2019, but he is also a televangelist and runs a YouTube channel, which appears to have attracted followers from hundreds of miles away.
Just last month, Mr Nthenge was charged in connection with the deaths of two children whose parents had joined the church, and believed to have subscribed to his teachings.
He pleaded not guilty to that charge and was released on bail.
BBC