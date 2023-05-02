Kenyan cult leader appears in court over mass deaths

The leader of a Kenyan doomsday cult has appeared in court, after more than 100 of his followers were found in mass graves last month.
Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, a former taxi driver, is accused of exhorting his followers to starve themselves to death to enter heaven before the world ended.
Another pastor, the televangelist Ezekiel Odero, is due in a separate court on charges including murder and aiding suicide.
On Monday, Kenya’s chief pathologist said the first autopsies of victims - nine children and a woman - indicated death by starvation, and in two cases, asphyxiation.
BBC