Malawi bishops accuse president of broken promises

Catholic bishops in Malawi have accused President Lazarus Chakwera's government of reneging on its promise of change in a letter of criticism released on Monday.
In the letter, the bishops say Malawi is now "worse off" compared to regional neighbours who are making "meaningful progress".
President Chakwera, a preacher turned politician, won power in 2020 promising to fight corruption and to bring prosperity.
The bishops said the country was instead witnessing rising inflation, corruption in government, youth unemployment, fuel crisis and foreign exchange shortages.
"Malawians are tired of politicians who keep fighting for political power before, during, after and in between elections without regard to the development needs of the electorate," said the letter by the Episcopal Conference, which brings together all Catholic bishops in the country.
The bishops had in March released a similar letter that spoke out against poor governance in the country.