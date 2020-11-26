Legon Cities appoint Bashir Hayford as head coach Ghana Premier League club Legon Cities have confirmed the appointment of Bashir…

Trump accepts transition to Biden must begin Donald Trump has accepted a formal US transition should begin for…

Telecom Chamber calls for tax review The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunication is asking the government to review taxes…

Michael Flynn: Trump pardons ex-national security adviser US President Donald Trump has pardoned his former national security adviser…

Biden to pick 'first female treasury secretary' President-elect Joe Biden is expected to name Janet Yellen to lead the treasury…