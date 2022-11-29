Prime News Ghana

Monkeypox name changed after racism complaints

By Vincent Ashitey
The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced a new preferred name for the monkeypox virus, saying it would refer to it as mpox.

The WHO said it had received complaints the current name was “racist and stigmatizing” and that, after consultations with experts, mpox would be used simultaneously with monkeypox for one year.

Thereafter, monkeypox would be phased out.

The WHO urged other medical organisations and the media to adopt the new name as well.

