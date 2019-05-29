Prime News Ghana

Muhammadu Buhari sworn in as Nigerian president

By Mutala Yakubu
Muhammadu Buhari sworn in as Nigerian president
Muhammadu Buhari sworn in as Nigerian president

Muhammadu Buhari has been sworn in for a second term as president of Nigeria at a ceremony in the capital, Abuja.

The president took his oath of office in traditional dress - simple white robes and an embroidered hat.

"I do solemnly swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he said. "I will preserve, protect and defend the constitution."

Mr Buhari's to-do list includes reviving a weak economy and tackling rampant corruption and insecurity.

READ ALSO: 

Source: BBC