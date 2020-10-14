New police unit to replace Nigeria's 'rogue' squad

Premier League clubs receive Macron training footballs The Ghana Football Association has presented 30 Macron training footballs to…

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani to miss Newcastle game Edinson Cavani will not be part of Manchester United’s squad that will take on…

Unemployment surges to 4.5% in August as pandemic hits jobs The UK unemployment rate has surged to its highest level in over three years as…

Kotoko announce signing of Black Stars goalkeeper Razak Abalora Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of former West African Football…