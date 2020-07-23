Sports Ministry confident of Isaac Dogboe's victory against Chris Avalos The Ministry of Youth and Sports on behalf of the Government and the people of…

Isaac Mensah completes transfer to Hearts of Oak Hearts of Oak have bolstered their squad with the addition of Isaac Mensah…

New Polls Show Joe Biden is Winning Suburbanites The number of Americans who live in suburbs has soared since 1970. Suburbanites…

Video: Isaac Dogboe stops Chris Avalos in Round 8 Former WBO Super Bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe bounced back in grand style…

Ghana's COVID-19 case count now 28,989 Ghana has recorded 559 new Coronavirus infections pushing the national tally to…

Producer Price Inflation records marginal increase for June The Producer Price Inflation for June 2020 has recorded a marginal increase.

28 Burkinabes arrested in Ghana Some twenty Burkinabes have been arrested in Ghana.