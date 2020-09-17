Nigeria governor approves law to castrate child rapists

PlayStation 5 matches the price of the Xbox Series X Sony has matched the price of the forthcoming flagship PlayStation 5 to that of…

Eat your way to fabulous skin Everyone has a favourite face cream or treatment, but beautiful skin starts…

GWCL announces 4-day cut in water supply The Ghana Water Company Limited, GWCL has said it is going to undertake major…

World Bank conducts diagnostic study on the Ghanaian economy The World Bank is currently conducting a diagnostic study on the Ghanaian…