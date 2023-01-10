Nigeria poll body warns elections could be 'cancelled'

Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) has warned that the general elections could be cancelled if nothing is done to tackle insecurity in the country.
The elections are due to be held on 25 February.
Inec chairman Mahmood Yakubu said the commission was ensuring that election personnel, materials and process have the highest level of protection especially "given the current insecurity challenges in various parts the country".
He said if it was was not dealt with decisively, the insecurity "could ultimately culminate in the cancellation or postponement of elections in sufficient constituencies to hinder declaration of elections results and precipitate constitutional crisis".
"This must not be allowed to happen and shall not be allowed to happen," Mr Yakubu said.
He called for strengthening of security outfits to ensure the polls are held successfully across the country.
Local media have flagged 15 states likely to experience poll-related violence in the run-up to, during and after the elections.
Five south-eastern states, four north-western states, Lagos, Kano, Benue, Plateau, Taraba and Borno states were named as areas likely to witness election-related chaos.
