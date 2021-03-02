Nigeria to receive 3.92m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

Nigeria is set to receive 3.92 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday.
It’s the third West-African country to receive vaccines from the Covax facility - a UN-backed initiative to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines globally.
The vaccines made by Serum Institute of India are expected to arrive in the capital, Abuja, on Tuesday morning.
The country is expecting a total of 16 million doses of the vaccine that will be delivered in batches over months.
Nigeria’s Primary Health Care Development Agency said that front line health workers will be among the first to receive the jab.
A registration portal has been opened for people to register for vaccination.
The government plans to vaccinate at least 70% of the population aged 18 years and above in four phases within two years.
Nigeria has so far recorded over 150,000 cases of Covid-19 infections and nearly 2,000 deaths.
Source: BBC