Nigerian military kills four Biafran separatists

The Nigerian military says it's killed four members of a Biafran separatist group in a clash in the south-east.
It said one of its patrols had been attacked and had returned fire, killing some of the group and forcing the others to flee.
There's been no independent verification of the claim.
Rights groups have accused the Nigerian military of using excessive force against separatists in a region which fought in vain for its independence in the late 1960s.
It comes as the trial of the most prominent Biafran separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is due to resume on Tuesday.
There are fears the killing of members of the separatist group could spark outrage among Mr Kanu’s followers in the south-east region.
