Pope late for prayer after being stuck in lift

Pope Francis has apologised for arriving late for his weekly prayer in St Peter's Square, saying he was stuck in a lift in the Vatican.
The 82-year-old pontiff said he had been trapped in the lift for 25 minutes because of a power outage before he was freed by firefighters.
"I have to apologise for being late," a smiling Pope said at the start of the Angelus address.
He then asked the crowd for a round of applause for the firefighters.
Addressing the crowd, the Pope said there had been a "drop in voltage and the elevator stopped".
"Thank goodness, the firefighters arrived, and I thank them so much, and after 25 minutes of work they managed to get it started again," he said.
Television networks in Italy which broadcast the prayer live had been concerned the unprecedented delay might have been due to health reasons, AFP news agency reports.
In his address, the Pope announced that he would create ten new Roman Catholic cardinals next month.
Pope Francis orders clergy to report sex abuse
Pope Francis has made it mandatory for Roman Catholic clergy to report cases of clerical sexual abuse and cover-ups to the Church.
In an Apostolic letter, which is set to become Church law, he makes clear that any sexual advance involving the use of power will now be considered abusive.
The clarification is being seen as a message to the Church hierarchy that no-one will be exempt from scrutiny. The Pope promised in February to take concrete action to tackle abuse.
The new Apostolic letter makes clear that clerics should also follow state law and meet their obligations to report any abuse to "the competent civil authorities".
The new guidelines were welcomed by some Vatican commentators, who argued that they broke new ground in attempts to end Church sexual abuse.
