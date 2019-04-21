Popular Ukranian comedian wins Presidency by landslide

Popular Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelensky has been elected the country's President after winning the presidential elections.
He won after a run-off which saw him pull more than 70 %.
He dominated the first round of voting three weeks ago when 39 candidates were on the ticket.
Mr Zelensky challenged incumbent president Petro Poroshenko.
Mr Poroshenko has admitted defeat but told supporters gathered in Kiev that he will not leave politics.
Ukraine's president holds significant powers over the security, defence and foreign policy of the country.
"I will never let you down," Mr Zelensky told his supporters on Sunday.
He added: "While I am not formally president yet, as a citizen of Ukraine I can tell all post-Soviet countries: 'Look at us! Everything is possible!'"
If polls are correct, he will be elected for a five-year term.
Polls gave Mr Poroshenko, who has been in power since 2014, 25% of the vote.
The billionaire was elected after an uprising overthrew the country's previous, pro-Russian government.
Mr Zelensky, 41, is best known for starring in a political satirical drama in which his character accidentally becomes Ukrainian president.
Ukraine's choice was between an experienced politician with five years as president on his CV and a comedian wielding little more than a blank sheet of paper. That so many people have opted for Volodomyr Zelensky is a humiliation for Petro Poroshenko.
Thirty-seven candidates were removed from the ballot paper from the first round and yet the president only picked up about 9% more votes this time. Mr Zelensky gained almost 45 percent.
This feels like a massive protest vote and for now Mr Zelensky and his campaign team are celebrating.
It's hard to see the feeling lasting long. The hard work will come when they have to start fleshing out what are at the moment vague policies.
It's one thing to have bold ideas but quite another to implement them.
By: Primenewsghana/ additional files from BBC
