Ramaphosa assures South Africans of no 'dumsor' during Christmas

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has told a press conference that there would be "no dark Christmas" amidst crippling power cuts that have hit the country.
Floods in recent days have submerged whole neighbourhoods and flooded coal mines and power stations.
The situation has halted gold and diamond production at some leading mines.
Source: BBC