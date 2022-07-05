Rwanda-DR Congo tensions: Presidents due for talks

The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, is due to meet his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame for talks in the Angolan capital, Luanda, this week to try to resolve the crisis in eastern DR Congo.
The Angolan president's office said the talks would take place on Wednesday.
There's been a resurgence of rebel activity and heightened tensions between DR Congo and Rwanda.
Kinshasa accuses Rwanda of supporting M23 rebels.
Kigali accuses the Congolese government of shelling its territory.
