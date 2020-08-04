Secondary schools reopen in Nigeria

Secondary schools in Nigeria reopened on Tuesday for classes almost four months after they closed to halt the spread of coronavirus.
Final-year students now have just two weeks to prepare for their exams.
Face masks, social distancing and hand-washing facilities are mandatory within all schools, the education ministry says.
There are indications the government may be using this reopening to test-run the system for possibly opening all schools in Nigeria.
The West Africa Examinations are school completion tests done by students from five English-speaking countries - Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Nigeria and Liberia.
Final year students in Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia and The Gambia have already been at school preparing for the exams.
Source: BBC