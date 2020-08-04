Prime News Ghana

Secondary schools reopen in Nigeria

By Mutala Yakubu
Secondary schools in Nigeria reopened on Tuesday for classes almost four months after they closed to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Final-year students now have just two weeks to prepare for their exams.

Face masks, social distancing and hand-washing facilities are mandatory within all schools, the education ministry says.

There are indications the government may be using this reopening to test-run the system for possibly opening all schools in Nigeria.

The West Africa Examinations are school completion tests done by students from five English-speaking countries - Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Nigeria and Liberia.

Final year students in Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia and The Gambia have already been at school preparing for the exams.

 

Source: BBC

 