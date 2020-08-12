South African coronavirus cases fall dramatically

South Africa's new coronavirus infections appear to be stabilising. The number of new infections in the country has fallen dramatically – the lowest since June.
The country’s coronavirus recovery rate has increased to 75% - it’s highest to date and well above the global average of 62%.
New Covid-19 cases have declined from a peak of around 15,000 daily infections to just over 2,500 in the past 24 hours. There’s also been a decrease in coronavirus related fatalities.
The province of Kwa-Zulu Natal has become the latest hotspot, and now has the second highest number of cases in the country. Close to 200 students and staff have tested positive for Covid-19 in different universities in the province.
Lobbyists have called on the government to ease lockdown restrictions as businesses and jobs have come under pressure.
The ban on the sale of alcohol and tobacco products has also been the subject of numerous legal challenges - as both industries want the ban to be lifted.
Source: BBC