Prime News Ghana

South Sudan vice-president recovers from Covid-19

By Mutala Yakubu
Riek Machar tested positive for coronavirus three weeks ago
Riek Machar tested positive for coronavirus three weeks ago
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

South Sudan's First Vice-President Riek Machar and his wife, Defence Minister Angelina Teny, have recovered from Covid-19, local media report.

The two tested positive for coronavirus three weeks ago.

The Sudan Tribune newspaper quoted a statement from Mr Machar's office as saying that he had been discharged on Saturday "having fully recovered".

READ ALSO: Stabbings and assaults surge as South Africa lifts alcohol ban

The statement further said the two government officials have been discharged after the second coronavirus confirmation tests conducted on them returned negative.

“The two leaders are therefore expected to resume their daily active public office duties anytime soon, hopefully by Monday, 8 June, 2020,” the newspaper quotes the statement as saying.