Tunisia names prime minister

By Mutala Yakubu
Supporters of Ennahda hit the streets to celebrate their election win at the beginning of October
Tunisia's moderate Islamist Ennahda party has chosen Habib Jemli as its choice for prime minister.

Mr Jemli, 60, used to be a junior agriculture minister.

President Kais Saied, who was elected in a landslide victory on 13 October, is expected to officially ask him to form a new government later on Friday, reports Reuters news agency.

The moderate Islamist party Ennahda holds only a quarter of the seats in parliament, Reuters adds, so Mr Saied's first task will be to build a governing coalition.

Tunisia sparked the so-called Arab Spring in 2011 with its revolution which ended autocratic rule.