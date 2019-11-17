Tunisia names prime minister

Tunisia's moderate Islamist Ennahda party has chosen Habib Jemli as its choice for prime minister.
Mr Jemli, 60, used to be a junior agriculture minister.
President Kais Saied, who was elected in a landslide victory on 13 October, is expected to officially ask him to form a new government later on Friday, reports Reuters news agency.
The moderate Islamist party Ennahda holds only a quarter of the seats in parliament, Reuters adds, so Mr Saied's first task will be to build a governing coalition.
Tunisia sparked the so-called Arab Spring in 2011 with its revolution which ended autocratic rule.