UN's sex education project in Zambia faces opposition

A sex education project in Zambia being sponsored by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has been rejected by the country's minister for religious affairs.
Godfridah Sumaili is quoted by local media as saying the project promotes gender identities, sexual orientation and reproductive health rights alien to Zambia.
READ ALSO: Health chief hails African leadership in Covid-19 fight
“Zambia is a Christian nation anchored on Christian values, so we have to protect our Christian heritage,” she said.
Evangelical Christians have also raised objections to the project but pressure groups have expressed support.
The UN agency says on its website that the project includes scientifically accurate information about human development, anatomy and reproductive health, as well as information about contraception, childbirth and sexually transmitted infections.
Source: BBC