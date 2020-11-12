US Election: Top Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski catches Covid-19

Corey Lewandowski, who was Trump's first campaign manager in 2016 and is now helping lead the legal effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election result, has tested positive for Covid-19.
Lewandowski had recently been in Philadelphia to oversee the legal case there, and had also been with Trump on election night. New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman says Lewandowski believes he may have caught it in Philadelphia.
According to CNN, Lewandowski plans to stay home while he recovers and does not feel unwell.
It comes a day after White House political director Brian Jack also tested positive.
Source: BBC