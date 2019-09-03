Video: BBC journalist learns that lesson about never working with animals

It was a sheep shot when a ram rammed a BBC camera operator right in the groin.
Cecil, a Cameroon sheep, charged at the man as he was filming for the “Animal Park” series at Longleat Estate and Safari Park in southwest England.
“Cecil, don’t do that. I am so sorry,” the keeper responded, laughing.
The keeper had earlier warned, however, that Cecil and his three brothers were “getting a bit too confident” in their surroundings ― and she also received a ram to the leg.
The BBC shared footage of the painful incident to YouTube on Monday. It’s now going viral.
Source: Huffington Post