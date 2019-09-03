PrimeNewsGhana

Video: BBC journalist learns that lesson about never working with animals

By Mutala Yakubu
BBC journalist learns that lesson about never working with animals
BBC journalist learns that lesson about never working with animals

It was a sheep shot when a ram rammed a BBC camera operator right in the groin.

Cecil, a Cameroon sheep, charged at the man as he was filming for the “Animal Park” series at Longleat Estate and Safari Park in southwest England.

“Cecil, don’t do that. I am so sorry,” the keeper responded, laughing.

The keeper had earlier warned, however, that Cecil and his three brothers were “getting a bit too confident” in their surroundings ― and she also received a ram to the leg.

The BBC shared footage of the painful incident to YouTube on Monday. It’s now going viral.


Source: Huffington Post