Video of Namibia elephant hunt angers many

By Mutala Yakubu
A video showing an elephant being hunted in a conservancy in Namibia is being widely shared online, with many expressing their anger.


The video shows two men aiming their rifles at a herd of elephants.

One of the men can be heard saying: "Hit it between the eyes," before they both open fire hitting one elephant said to be a bull.

That elephant then collapses prompting the rest of the herd to charge at the hunters. They avoid being crushed by shouting at the elephants.

The video is three or four years old, according to a Namibia-based qualified big game hunter, Corné Kruger.

"I don't know why it only surfaced now," he told News24.

Game hunting is legal in Namibia.