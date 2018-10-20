Video of Namibia elephant hunt angers many

A video showing an elephant being hunted in a conservancy in Namibia is being widely shared online, with many expressing their anger.
The video shows two men aiming their rifles at a herd of elephants.
One of the men can be heard saying: "Hit it between the eyes," before they both open fire hitting one elephant said to be a bull.
That elephant then collapses prompting the rest of the herd to charge at the hunters. They avoid being crushed by shouting at the elephants.
The video is three or four years old, according to a Namibia-based qualified big game hunter, Corné Kruger.
"I don't know why it only surfaced now," he told News24.
Game hunting is legal in Namibia.
i just watched a vid of pathetic men who hunt for fun and sport kill an elephant that was walking with its family, and they nearly got killed when the other elephants charged them. then when the got far enough away, had the audacity to laugh— Mr. Piß (@maxinecallfield) October 19, 2018
Elephants charge at hunters after they shoot and kill a member of the herd!— Bella Lack 🌱 (@BellaLack) October 18, 2018
I do not have sufficient words to express the cruelty of #trophyhunting. Please circulate this video and oppose trophy hunting, we can no longer be passive bystanders... pic.twitter.com/1UBsWWIjZG
Did y'all know this? Someone at their big age actually gave permits to hunt elephants? A whole adult sat in their office and authorized this? https://t.co/Mlx0eKsoqR— Tuvy🇳🇦 (@Tuvemue_) October 19, 2018