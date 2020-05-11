Video: South Korean restaurants use robots to control COVID-19

The food and beverage industry in South Korea has seen an increasing use of robots to serve food and beverages ever since COVID-19 surfaced.
Many restaurants in South Korea have introduced service robots to improve COVID-19 pandemic control.
The restaurants use robots to bring food to customers. Some robots have position tracking and ranging.
The robots can also make noodles, coffee and even fry chicken in less than seven minutes.
In March alone more than 3,700 restaurants in Seoul closed. Due to the sluggish domestic demand and the coronavirus pandemic, the South Korean government decided to invest 183 million dollars to promote Al robots and unnamed services in the catering industry.
Video credit: CGTN