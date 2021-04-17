YouTube blocks Nigerian preacher TB Joshua over gay cure claim

Semenya retains national 5,000m title, rules out 200m Tokyo Olympics bid Caster Semenya says she will not attempt to qualify for the 200m at the Tokyo…

Ghana Navy gets 72-bed capacity transit quarters A-72-bed capacity transit quarters has been opened for Senior and Junior ranks…

Akuapem Poloo's fate to be determined today Ghanaian actress Rosemond Brown's fate would be determined today at the Circuit…

Niger school blaze: Trapped children die in Niamey At least 20 children have died after they became trapped in a fire at a school…