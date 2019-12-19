Zimbabwe vice-president's wife 'too ill to flee trial'

The estranged wife of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa, is too sick to flee from trial, her lawyers are quoted as saying in the Zimbabwean newspaper News Day.
Ms Mubaiwa, who has been remanded for attempted murder, is in "poor health and visibly traumatised", News Day says.
Her lawyers say she is not fit to stand trial and should be freed on bail to get medical attention.
They cited the 23 June 2018 explosion that rocked a stadium in Zimbabwe where President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Mr Chiwenga were addressing a rally.
Ms Mubaiwa was present at the rally and she sustained minor injuries at the time, according to the Reuters news agency.
She was arrested on 14 December and charged with attempting to kill her husband, while he was being treated in South Africa.
Ms Mubaiwa pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody with no bail.