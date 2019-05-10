CBG opens two new branches in Kumasi

The Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG) has opened two ultramodern branches in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.
The two branches, located at Asafo and Alabar, bring to 22 the number of branches in the region and forms part of the Bank’s strategic plans to make it widely accessible nationwide. Ahead of the opening, members of the Board and Management had paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace to seek his blessing and counsel.
The Team, led by the Board Chairman, Mr Welbeck Abra-Appiah, also presented a parcel and an undisclosed amount of money to the King as the Bank’s contribution to his 20th Anniversary celebration.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu commended the Bank for the journey so far and urged Management to live up to expectation by improving on their gains.
Speaking at separate ceremonies to inaugurate the two branches, Mr Abrah-Appiah said the new branches would bring quality banking services to the doorsteps of customers while widening financial inclusion in Kumasi and the country at large.
He said customers of the defunct banks that were consolidated into the CBG could now have access to their funds, adding that maturities were promptly settled amidst an internal restructuring phase.
“At CBG, customers are at the heart of our business. Therefore, the Bank is committed to providing real convenience and differentiated banking experience for our customers …,” he assu red. Mr Daniel Wilson Addo, the Managing Director of the Bank, said the commissioning of the two branches marked a significant milestone in its evolution and pledged its commitment to deliver simple, secured and differentiated banking experience.
Customers, he noted, should expect nothing but quality service and innovative products designed to meet their banking needs, adding that the CBG would always stand with its customers.
Mr Edward Commey, the General Manager, Corporate Banking, said the vision of the Bank was to aggressively penetrate the market with focus on growing medium and small enterprises.
Source: GNA
For more News in Ghana visit primenewsghana.com