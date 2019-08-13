COCOBOD quashes claims of setting new producer price for farmers

COCOBOD has quashed claims that it has settled on a new producer price for cocoa farmers for next crop season.
This follows reports that COCCOBOD is expected to pay GH ¢8, 000 for tonne producers by cocoa farmers for the cocoa for the next crop season.
A reports stated that the implementation of the said taxes would happen from October this year.
This represents a 5.2 per cent increase compared to GH ¢7, 600 that what was paid during the next crop season.
The price has not seen a significant change over the past three years, this was due to declining prices of cocoa on the international market.
Head of Public Affairs at COCOBOD, Fiifi Boafo speaking on Joy FM said the reports of the new producer price is not true.
This is because the committee charged with determining the price has not even gotten to the point where they decide on this new price.
He added that there are several processes that the board go through in determining these and it’s not just based on one person’s recommendation or an institution.
He said, “Decision to fix the price is that of the producer price review committee, so until they meet, nobody at any point in time can determine the price”.
He argued that “if you really appreciate the way things are done, you would understand how the system operates, then one cannot quote just one source as being the bases for any announcements”.
Fiifi Boafo maintained that all the stakeholders that make up the Producer Price Review Committee would surely be meeting before October this year to settle on this new price for the announcement to be made soon.
