Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy free tickets to Museum of the Future

Emirates has launched an exciting new offer for holidaymakers planning a trip to Dubai between 22nd September and 8th December, 2022.
All Emirates customers can now enjoy a complementary ticket to the Museum of the Future – one of the city’s most famous landmarks.
This special offer is valid for all tickets to Dubai purchased using code MFUTURE until 2nd October, 2022. The offer is available on bookings made on emirates.com, Emirates Call Centre or via participating travel agents for travel from 22nd September, 2022 until 8th December, 2022 in any cabin class.* You can also take home more souvenirs from your trip with one extra piece of baggage allowance on your return journey from Dubai.**
The complementary ticket to The Museum of the Future entitles travellers to one admission during the working hours of the museum and must be booked on museumofthefuture.ae against a redemption code sent by Emirates prior to the planned visit and used latest by 15th December, 2022.*
The Museum of the Future is the star attraction everyone’s talking about in Dubai, and we are welcoming all ages to see, touch and shape our shared future. Inside an incredible building that’s been dubbed one of the most beautiful in the world, you can explore the future 50 years from now in an incredibly immersive and sensory experience.
Fly into space, explore the wonders of nature, and get closer to the technology that will change the way we live. Kids will love being Future Heroes and taking on challenge missions to create a brighter tomorrow.
Explore more of Dubai with Emirates
Emirates has safely restarted operations to more than 130 destinations across six continents, and currently operates seven (7) flights per week from the Accra to Dubai.
Whether seeking a city break, a beach getaway, a relaxing retreat, a unique desert experience, or a stopover, there is something for every traveller when visiting Dubai. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world-class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences.
- Dubai Experience: Customers can now browse, create and book their own customised itineraries including flights, hotel stay, visits to key attractions, and other dining and leisure experiences in Dubai and the UAE through Emirates’ Dubai Experience platform, and enjoy even more unique benefits.
- Emirates Holidays: Customers can book their holiday to Dubai through Emirates Holidays. All Emirates Holidays include flexible booking options. While for even more peace of mind, Emirates Holidays’ dedicated 24/7 On Holiday Service team will be there to support holiday-makers for every moment that they’re away.
- Skywards partners: Members of Emirates’ award-winning loyalty programme, Skywards, can earn miles on everyday spends at retail outlets in the UAE, and redeem these miles for reward tickets, upgrades, as well as tickets for concerts and sports events.