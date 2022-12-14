Fuel prices to 'significantly' reduce, says IES

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) has predicted that prices of fuel will significantly drop at the pumps “due to the 6.60% appreciation of the Cedi against the US dollar.”
DIESEL, PETROL PRICES TO REDUCE FURTHER BEFORE YEAR ENDS.
REVIEW OF DECEMBER 2022 FIRST PRICING-WINDOW
Local Fuel Market Performance
The first pricing-window of December 2022 saw international market price falls reflecting on the domestic fuel market positively at all Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) outlets monitored by the Institute for Energy Security (IES). The price reductions seen over the first half of December 2022 pegs the national average price per litre of Gasoline at Gh¢15.16 from Gh¢16.31, representing a 7.05% reduction over the period. Gasoil’s national average price per litre moved from Gh¢19.86 to Gh¢18.78; falling by roughly 5.44%.
In the pricing window under review, the IES MarketScan picked Shell/Vivo, TotalEnergies, Engen, Sel and Goil as OMCs with the highest-priced fuel on the market. Star Oil, Benab Oil, Zen Petroleum, and Goodness Oil were spotted as some of the OMCs with the least-priced fuel on the market.
World oil market
International Crude oil benchmark Brent fell by 8.09% in price over the previous window’s average price of $89.11 per barrel to the present average price of $81.90 per barrel.
Oil prices plummeted to their lowest point of the year in this window despite OPEC and its allies’ recent announcement to continue reducing supplies, as concerns about a worldwide recession trumped supply restrictions.
Global oil prices have tumbled more than 20% as the threat to production from the G7 Russia price cap has receded allowing traders to refocus on the deteriorating outlook for consumption. Brent futures prices have slumped to less than $77 per barrel from a recent high over $98 just a month ago in early November.
Oil prices could witness further downtrend in the new window as recession fears continue to fuel demand concerns, with European price cap on Russian oil remaining a source of uncertainty
World fuel market
The Global Standard & Poor’s (S&P’s) Platts averages monitored over the last Pricing-window indicates that the price of Gasoline continue to fall, with price in the period under review dropping by 9.02% from $838.78 per metric tonne to $763.10 per metric tonne. Gasoil price also further dropped by 8.08% from $969.70 per metric tonne to $891.30 per metric tonne. LPG price also followed in same direction, falling by 7.38% from $618.20 per metric tonne to $572.58 per metric tonne.
Local forex
Data from the IES Economic Desk as captured from the foreign exchange (Forex) market over the last two weeks, shows the local currency made gains, appreciating by 6.60% against the US Dollar. The rate at close of the period under assessment was Gh¢14.03 to the US Dollar from the previous rate of Gh¢14.96, to the US Dollar.
IES PROJECTIONS FOR DECEMBER 2022 SECOND PRICING-WINDOW
With the continued price falls recorded on the international market, consumers are set to see further price relief at the pumps.
The Institute for Energy Security (IES) predicts that on the back of 9.02%, 8.08% and the 7.38% fall in prices of Gasoline, Gasoil and LPG respectively, the domestic OMCs outlets are set to reduce their prices further.
The expected price drops would be significant due to the 6.60% appreciation of the Cedi against the US Dollar. The IES foresees the price of the various finished products reducing between 9% to15%.
This means the new prices will fall around Gh¢13 and Gh¢16 per litre for Gasoline and Gasoil respectively, and Gh¢12 per kilogram for LPG.
