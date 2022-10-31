Ghana Auto Awards 2022 winners

Xodus Communications Limited has released the full list of winners for the 4th Edition of the JP Ghana Auto Awards, held at the Kempinski Gold Coast in Accra.
The Awards scheme, which was held in partnership with the Graphic Communication Group Limited, provided a platform for the Automotive industry to generate sales and celebrate the advances made in the key areas of assembling, technology, innovation, Corporate Social Responsibility and HSEQ.
The 2022 Edition started with the first ever Test Drive Festival held at the Achimota Mall in Accra.
The Awards provided a perfect opportunity for nominees to raise their profile within the context of relevance in the industry, gain more recognition and further heighten visibility with the professional audience.
Addressing the nominees, Chief Executive Director of Xodus Communications Limited, Richard Abbey Junior said, 'the process included showroom visit and test drive.
He said judgement was based on design and functionality, on the road performance and value for Money'.
He applauded the Government for supporting the assembling of vehicles in Ghana and noted that this will provide jobs for many.
The Awards provides a sound and comparative information for consumers and showcases new entrants into the market
Here are the winners for the 2022 Ghana Auto Awards.
1. Auto Leadership Excellence Award
Silver Star Auto Company
2. Auto Finance Company of the Year
Autochek Ghana
3. Vehicle Tracking Company of the Year
Nsoroma Gps
4. Bus/Coach of the Year
Yutong- S. A Automobile
5. Mini Truck of the Year
Renault Oroch Full Option 2022- Premium Motors
6. Articulated Hauler of the Year
Smt Volvo Articulated Hauler – Smt Ghana Limited
7. Electric Car of the Year
Hyundai Kona Ev- Hyundai Motors & Investments Ghana Ltd
8. Green Car of the Year
Hyundai Kona E- Hyundai Motors & Investments Ghana Ltd
9. Indigenous Company of the Year
Tanink Group
10. Best Auto Commercial
Silver Star Auto Company
11. Excellence in CSR
Cfao Ghana Plc
12. Heavy Truck of the Year
Sinotruck Howo- Zonda Tec Ghana Limited
13. Light Truck of the Year
Tata Lpt 709 - Tata Motors
14. Best Suv of the Year (Light)
Honda Crv- The Honda Place
15. Best Suv of the Year (Full Size Suv)
Nissan Patrol- Japan Motors Trading Company
Sponsored by JP
16. Best Servicing Company of the Year
CFAO Ghana Plc
17. Promising Auto Company of the Year
MG Auto Trading Company
18. Best New Technology
All New Range Rover 2023- Alliance Motors
19. Value for Money
Chery TIGGO 8pro- Tanink Ghana Limited
20. Best Pickup of the Year
Nissan Navara Pro 4x- Japan Motors Trading Company
Sponsored by Stunncast
21. Best Design of the Year
Peugeot 508 Gt 2022- Silver Star Auto Company
Sponsored by Stunncast
22. Brand of the Year (Company)
Hyundai Motors & Investments Ghana Ltd
23. Brand of the Year (Car)
Peugeot- Sponsored by JP
24. Economy Car of the Year
Suzuki S-Presso Gl 2022- Cfao Ghana Plc
Sponsored by JP
25. Best City Car of the Year
Honda City- The Honda Place
26. Best Family Car of the Year
Hyundai Santafe - Hyundai Motors & Investments Ghana Ltd
27. Best Small Car of the Year
Volkswagen Polo - Universal Motors Limited
28. Marketing Campaign of the Year
MG Auto Trading Company
29. Best Growing Auto Company of the Year
CFAO Ghana Plc
30. Best Sports Car of the Year
Porsche 911- Universal Motors- Porsche
31. Best 4x4 of the Year
Land Rover Defender 2022- Alliance Motors
32. Safety Awards of the Year
All New Range Rover 2023- Alliance Motors
33. Luxurious Car of the Year
Maserati Quattroporte - Tanink Ghana Limited
34. Vehicle Assembly Company of the Year
Universal Motors Limited
35. CEO of the Year
Subhi Accad- Universal Motors Limited
36. Auto Company of the Year
Japan Motors Trading Company Limited- Sponsored By Jp
37. Car of the Year
All New Range Rover 2023- Alliance Motors
Sponsored by JP