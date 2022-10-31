Prime News Ghana

Ghana Auto Awards 2022 winners

Xodus Communications Limited has released the full list of winners for the 4th Edition of the JP Ghana Auto Awards, held at the Kempinski Gold Coast in Accra.

The Awards scheme, which was held in partnership with the Graphic Communication Group Limited, provided a platform for the Automotive industry to generate sales and celebrate the advances made in the key areas of assembling, technology, innovation, Corporate Social Responsibility and HSEQ.

The 2022 Edition started with the first ever Test Drive Festival held at the Achimota Mall in Accra.

The Awards provided a perfect opportunity for nominees to raise their profile within the context of relevance in the industry, gain more recognition and further heighten visibility with the professional audience.

Addressing the nominees, Chief Executive Director of Xodus Communications Limited, Richard Abbey Junior said, 'the process included showroom visit and test drive.

He said judgement was based on design and functionality, on the road performance and value for Money'.

He applauded the Government for supporting the assembling of vehicles in Ghana and noted that this will provide jobs for many.

The Awards provides a sound and comparative information for consumers and showcases new entrants into the market

Here are the winners for the 2022 Ghana Auto Awards.

1.    Auto Leadership Excellence Award

Silver Star Auto Company

2.    Auto Finance Company of the Year

    Autochek Ghana

3.    Vehicle Tracking Company of the Year

Nsoroma Gps

4.    Bus/Coach of the Year

Yutong- S. A Automobile

5.    Mini Truck of the Year

Renault Oroch Full Option 2022- Premium Motors

6.  Articulated Hauler of the Year

Smt Volvo Articulated Hauler – Smt Ghana Limited

    7.  Electric Car of the Year

Hyundai Kona Ev- Hyundai Motors & Investments Ghana Ltd

8.  Green Car of the Year

Hyundai Kona E- Hyundai Motors & Investments Ghana Ltd

9.  Indigenous Company of the Year

Tanink Group
    10.  Best Auto Commercial

Silver Star Auto Company

11.  Excellence in CSR
Cfao Ghana Plc

    12.  Heavy Truck of the Year

Sinotruck Howo- Zonda Tec Ghana Limited

    13.    Light Truck of the Year

Tata Lpt 709    - Tata Motors

14.  Best Suv of the Year (Light)

Honda Crv- The Honda Place

15.  Best Suv of the Year (Full Size Suv)

Nissan Patrol- Japan Motors Trading Company
Sponsored by JP

    16.  Best Servicing Company of the Year

CFAO Ghana Plc

17.  Promising Auto Company of the Year

MG Auto Trading Company

18.    Best New Technology

All New Range Rover 2023- Alliance Motors

19.  Value for Money

Chery TIGGO 8pro- Tanink Ghana Limited

20.  Best Pickup of the Year

Nissan Navara Pro 4x- Japan Motors Trading Company
Sponsored by Stunncast

21.  Best Design of the Year

Peugeot 508 Gt 2022- Silver Star Auto Company
Sponsored by Stunncast

22.  Brand of the Year (Company)

Hyundai Motors & Investments Ghana Ltd

23.  Brand of the Year (Car)

Peugeot
24.  Economy Car of the Year

Suzuki S-Presso Gl 2022- Cfao Ghana Plc
Sponsored by JP

25.  Best City Car of the Year

Honda City- The Honda Place

26.  Best Family Car of the Year

Hyundai Santafe - Hyundai Motors & Investments Ghana Ltd

27.  Best Small Car of the Year

Volkswagen Polo - Universal Motors Limited

28.  Marketing Campaign of the Year

MG Auto Trading Company

    29.  Best Growing Auto Company of the Year

CFAO Ghana Plc

    30.  Best Sports Car of the Year

Porsche 911- Universal Motors- Porsche

    31.  Best 4x4 of the Year

Land Rover Defender 2022- Alliance Motors

    32.  Safety Awards of the Year

All New Range Rover 2023- Alliance Motors

    33.  Luxurious Car of the Year

Maserati Quattroporte - Tanink Ghana Limited

34.  Vehicle Assembly Company of the Year

Universal Motors Limited

35.  CEO of the Year

Subhi Accad- Universal Motors Limited

36.  Auto Company of the Year

Japan Motors Trading Company Limited

37.    Car of the Year

All New Range Rover 2023- Alliance Motors
Sponsored by JP