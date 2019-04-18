Int'l chocolate company to collaborate with Agric Ministry to expand cocoa industry

One of the international chocolate producers, Mondelez International, an American multinational company is seeking to collaborate with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to expand the cocoa industry in Ghana.
Mondelez International is also known to be a leading player in the snack and beverages sector.
A delegation of the company, led by the head of Cocoa Life Programme, Ghana, (local representative of Mondelez International), Madam Yaa Peprah Amekudzi, has paid a courtesy call on the sector minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, during which she expressed interest to partner with the ministry for the development and sustainability of the cocoa industry.
The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Akoto expressed the government's appreciation about the company’s intention to invest in the cocoa industry to boost the growth of Ghana’s agricultural sector.
Dr Akoto said the country’s efforts at building the cocoa industry had been a major challenge, and it, therefore, welcomed support from non-governmental organisations and philanthropists towards expanding the capacity to produce more chocolate and cocoa products as a way of adding value to the produce and to increase the income levels of farmers.
The local representative of Mondelez International, Madam Amekudzi in response reiterated that Mondelez International would partner the country to facilitate the growth of the cocoa sector.
She stated that: “We are committed to growing our businesses and make our snacks the right way, using less energy, water and waste, and with ingredients that are sustainably sourced, produced and delivered with positive impact along the supply chain''.
She added that the organisation would empower people to eat snacks that were made from cocoa. Madam Amekudzi said the Cocoa Life initiative would create solutions together with partners and farmers in the country to make cocoa farming a business of choice.
According to Madam Amekudzi, Mondelez International, being the world leader in biscuits, chocolate, gum, candy and beverages, has been the driving change in the cocoa supply chain by investing directly in cocoa communities.
Madam Amekudzi pledged to work effectively to achieve more success in the growth of Ghana’s agricultural sector.