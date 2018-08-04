Kwesi Nyantakyi not the owner of First Allied Savings and Loans – Mgt

The Management of First Allied Savings and Loans Limited has called on Ghanaians to discard the notion that the former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, is the owner of the Savings and Loan Company.
The Management said “it has come to the attention of the Management of First Allied Savings and Loans Ltd that stories are circulating in the social media and general public listing one Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi as a shareholder of the Company and also confusing First Allied Savings and Loans Ltd with Foundations Savings and Loans”.
Some customers have been trooping to the various branches for withdrawals with a message to the Savings and Loans’ staff that they had information the Savings and Loans Company belongs to Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi who was caught on Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ ‘#12 Expose’ and so they were there to withdraw their monies.
The massive withdrawals have put pressure on the Savings and Loans in the past month. As a result, thousands of customers have not been able to withdraw as they were turned away for lack of funds.
But reacting to the issue in a statement issued on Saturday August 4, 2018, signed by Owusu Yeboah of the Communications Department and copied to PrimeNewsGhana explained that “there is no shareholder and or Director of First Allied Savings and Loans Ltd with the name Kwesi Nyantakyi. Indeed, we do NOT have any customer or Investment from the said name. Mr Nyantakyi’s name should therefore not be linked in any way or form with our Company”.
Below is the full statement:
FIRST ALLIED SAVINGS AND LOAN COMPANY LIMITED PRESS STATEMENT
FIRST ALLIED SAVINGS AND LOAN (FASL) NOT ASSOCIATED WITH FOUNDATIONS SAVINGS AND LOAN (FSL)
ACCRA, 30TH JULY, 2018
It has come to the attention of the Management of First Allied Savings and Loans Ltd that stories are circulating in the social media and general public listing one Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi as a shareholder of the Company and also confusing First Allied Savings and Loans Ltd with Foundations Savings and Loans.
Management wish to state categorically that:
- First Allied Savings and Loans Company IS NOT the same as Foundations Savings and Loans Limited. The two Companies are in no way connected and are different with their distinct shareholders, Management and registered offices.
- There is NO Shareholder and or Director of First Allied Savings and Loans Ltd with the name Kwesi Nyantakyi. Indeed, we do NOT have any customer or Investment from the said name. Mr Nyantakyi’s name should therefore not be linked in any way or form with our Company.
- We wish to assure you, our cherished customers, that First Allied Savings and Loans Limited is committed to serving you as we have been doing for the past 22 years. We continue to be at your service in all our 27 branches and 250 agents nationwide
- Management wishes to assure our esteemed customers and the public that First Allied Savings and Loans Company is in good standing with the regulators; committed to safe and sound banking practice and depositors’ funds are safe and secured.
Thank You.
For further clarification, please contact:
. Telephone numbers….. etc etc…..
or any of our branch Managers nationwide.
Latest news from Prime News Ghana