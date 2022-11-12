MTN Ghana increases data charges effective November 14

MTN Ghana have served notice that it will increase its data charges starting from November 14, 2022
In a statement dated November 11, MTN urged its subscribers to ready themselves for the 15% increase in data charges.
Customers on Fiber Broadband and Fixed Wireless Access (4G Router/Turbonent) will not be affected by the price increase, the statement added.
Explaining the reason for the upward review of the Data Bundle prices, the Chief Commercial Officer for MTN, Mr. Noel Kojo-Ganson said the review was necessitated by the recent economic shifts leading to increasing cost of operations.
Effective November 14, GhS3 bundle will give you 410 MB, instead of 476.
GhS5 bundle will give you 525 MB instead of 602.
GhS10 bundle will give you 845 MB instead of 971.