No firm decision on Boeing’s presence in Ghana–Yofi Grant clarifies

CEO for the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, GIPC Yofi Grant has said that there is no breakthrough in discussions with the global aircraft maker, Boeing, towards its establishment of an aircraft servicing centre in the country.
He was reacting to news quoting him as saying that the aircraft manufacturer had indicated its intention to set up a servicing facility locally to serve the sub-region and beyond.
“We haven’t spoken with them for a while because many things have changed, but I’m hopeful that we can go back and attract not just Boeing but other firms in the aerospace and aviation industry to Ghana.”
“It was actually a question that was asked big players that have looked at our market and I cited that as an example; and of course there are other big players that are actually here."
According to the GIPC boss, there was a prior discussion about the possibility of Boeing entering the local market as Ghana positions itself as the aviation hub for the sub-region and the continent as a whole for which that conversation may have to be revisited.
To Mr. Grant, the workings of the GIPC to attract global giants to the domestic market was to forge partnerships and build local expertise across various sectors.
“We have Bosch, GE Capital and other big players on the market and we have seen Google set up their AI Africa facility here [in Ghana].
For us at GIPC, so far as we can attract global players to come to this market, we are also giving room for local industry players to learn, partner and create linkages with them,” he indicated.
Boeing is the world’s largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services.
As the top U.S. exporter, the company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing employs more than 150,000 people worldwide and leverages the talents of a global supplier base.