Parliament: 2023 Budget debate begins today

Members of Parliament will from today, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, begin the debate on the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy as presented by the Finance Minister last week.
The Minister for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta on Thursday, November 24, 2022, presented the 2023 Budget to Parliament announcing the goverment's strategies to restore and stabilise the macro economy, build resilience, and promote inclusive growth and value creation.
It featured prominent matters including providing an update on Ghana’s engagement with the IMF for a $3 billion support programme, climate change strategies, the YouStart initiative under the Ghana CARES Programme, year-to-year macro-fiscal performance of the economy, fiscal measures and debt management strategies to ensure debt and fiscal sustainability and promote growth.
Portions of the budget especially a freeze on public sector employment have been met with opposition as stakeholders lament the impact it will have on the teeming youth.
The increase in VAT has also been criticised by the business community.