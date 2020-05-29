Toyota postpones assembling of cars in Ghana

Record drop in energy investment, warns IEA think-tank The coronavirus crisis is causing the biggest fall in global energy investment…

GFA names Alexander Kotey as Referees Manager With the approval of the Executive Council, the General Secretary has appointed…

Further analysis of COA FS test result shows contamination Further analysis of the COA FS test results from the Council for Scientific and…

Frederick Acheampong chairs Referees Assessors and Classification Panel Executive Council member, Frederick Acheampong leads a list of officials who…

GFA congratulates Supreme Court Judge Amadu Tanko Ghana Football Association (GFA) has congratulated Issifo Omoro Amadu Tanko on…