Akufo-Addo, Mahama mourn Talented artiste Ebony

President Akufo-Addo and Former president John Mahama have expressed sadness over the death of Dancehall artiste Ebony, known in real life as Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng.
President Akufo-Addo took to Twitter on Friday to pay his tribute. He tweeted: "Saddened by the news of the death of the young but extremely talented female artiste, Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, aka Ebony Reigns.
"By all means, she had a very promising music career. My deepest condolences to her family and to the families of the two others who died in the tragic accident", he added.
In a tweet Friday, Mahama also said, “ RIP Ebony. A talented life cut short. My favourite track on domestic violence and relationships, "Maame Hwe"
The talented 20-year-old singer died on the spot when her jeep plunged into a ditch and somersaulted several times when she and two other passengers were returning from Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo region.
She was looking forward to celebrating her 21st birthday on the 16th of February.