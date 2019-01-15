Check Out: Bobrisky's HIV test result

Bobrisky has been keeping us appraised of his HIV status for a while now and has shared his latest results.
Nigerian male barbie, as he is referred to, also took the opportunity to emphasize the fact that he doesn’t sleep around, and keeps an exclusive relationship.
He shared the information via his Snapchat account, along with pictures of the results.
Bobrisky had a number of tests carried out, including HIV, VDRL, and Hepatitis which all showed ‘Negative’.
You might also notice that his sex on the test results is indicated as ‘Female’.
See the test results below:
Credit: yabaleftonline.ng